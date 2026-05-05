Mexican restaurants celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a boom in business

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — While some restaurant owners say Cinco de Mayo feels different this year due to immigration policy, the holiday brings in a spike in business.



Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Mexican restaurants in the Green Bay and De Pere areas are celebrating with specials and decorations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With margaritas, Mexican food, and light-up hats, Mexican restaurants use Cinco de Mayo as a way to bring in extra business.

Margaritas on Lambardi Avenue is also celebrating its anniversary.

“It’s a celebration of 23 years being open," minority owner Jason Zbleski says. "It’s going to be a big event.”

It’s the same for The Taqueria in De Pere.

“We love that it’s an opportunity for them to celebrate with us," co-owner Elie Saad says.

For more than a century, Cinco De Mayo has been a day to celebrate Mexico defeating France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla

“The battle really signified resilience," Saad says.

Saad says immigration policy has changed the holiday’s feel, but overall, it's a day to share their culture.

“It does feel a little different.... but going back to resilience– we’re very resilient, and we’ll be fine," he says. "We like tying culture to our food, to music, and Cinco de Mayo is one of those opportunities that we have as Mexicans here in the United States."

The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge will be lit up with green, red, and white lights to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

