GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay has extended its snow emergency through Tuesday night, as strong winds are making it difficult for snow plows to keep the roads clear.



Shawn Skenandore was plowing snow all day Monday and says the road conditions are the worst he's seen in 50 years.

Mayor Eric Genrich says they are using all their resources to clear the snow, but the plows won't be able to clear the entire city until Wednesday.

Extreme conditions are making it difficult to clear the roads.

Shawn Skenandore owns Shawn’s Pro Wash Solutions, which offers snow removal services during the winter. He says they’ve been plowing nearly non-stop since early Sunday afternoon.

"What we plowed yesterday, it looked like we didn’t even plow today," he says. "This is probably the worst I've seen in 50 years."

Skenandore says whiteout conditions made it nearly impossible to see.

“We'll probably be plowing for a couple days," he says. "It's unfortunate that we can't help everyone... but unfortunately we can only do so much."

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Mayor Genrich says Green Bay won't be cleared until Wednesday

Sergio Garcia had to leave his house to get gas for his snowblower. He says many of his neighbors are snowed into their homes.

"The roads are terrible," he says. "I've never seen this before. It’s pretty scary at some points."

Mayor Eric Genrich says the city is all hands on deck for the storm.

"Pretty much every piece of equipment that can plow or remove snow is being put into effect," he says.

The City has extended the snow emergency through Tuesday, and Genrich says Green Bay likely won't be cleared until Wednesday.

"It's really challenging conditions, especially with these strong winds," he says. "It's going to take them some time to make the progress that we'd like to see."

The Brown County Highway Commission says they’ve been escorting first responders and helping people get unstuck all day. They also say that these conditions are the worst they've seen in a long time.