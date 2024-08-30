Matthews, Kampman officially inducted to Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It's time for some new Green Bay Packers royalty. Clay Matthews and Aaron Kampman are now the newest members of the Packers Hall of Fame.



The Hall of Fame ceremony took place in the atrium of Lambeau Field Thursday evening.



Matthews: 11 seasons in Green Bay, 6x Pro-Bowl, 2010 Super Bowl champion.



Kampman earned two Pro-Bowl appearances in eight seasons with the Packers.



Matthews, Kampman reminisce on their playing days and special moments in Green Bay.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I believe it's those little things that separate the good from the great," Hall of Fame inductee, Clay Matthews, said.

Matthews joins Aaron Kampman as 2024 inductees into the Packers Hall of Fame Thursday.

"Just being back here, it's come full circle," Matthews said.

Prior to the ceremony, both spoke to the media about what this day means.

"One of the best things this honor has done for me is the ability to replay these chapters in a way that helps me just enjoy them and savor them a little bit more," Kampman said.

Matthews and Kampman caused problems for opposing offenses.

Matthews spent 11 seasons with the Green & Gold, picking up six Pro-Bowl selections and becoming a key player for the 2010 Super Bowl championship team.

"When I went out there on gameday, I tried to give it my all, leave my mark and leave it all out on the field and I felt like throughout those 10 years I was here, I did exactly that," Matthews said.

Kampman played eight seasons with the Packers, earning two Pro-Bowl selections.

"I wanted who I was to be displayed on the football field in a way that honored my Lord and my family and the community and the people that meant the most to me," Kampman said.

When reflecting on their careers, both mentioned what it meant to play in Titletown.

"Some of the biggest compliments I get now, is when people come up and we have those brief conversations of what my play meant to them," Matthews said.

"What makes the Packers special is the relationships, it's the people," Kampman said.

Matthews mentioned that the biggest piece of advice he would give aspiring Hall of Fame players is to focus on winning habits.