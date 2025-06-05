Market on Military opens first market of the year

Video shows the first Market on Military of the year

The annual market brings local vendors from across Northeast Wisconsin to Green Bay where local businesses try to use exposure to new customers to grow.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Market on military opened the first of many farmers markets scheduled for this summer.

Event organizers say this is just as much of a chance for vendors to grow their businesses as it is for green bay locals to get something fresh from close by.

"We want to give small businesses an opportunity to grow. We also want to give farmers an outlet to get fresh food to the people in Green Bay and we want to give those people access to fresh food," said Military Avenue Business District Executive Director Leah Weycker.

Over the years, this market has proved crucial for local businesses who plan their year around it. In some cases, Market on Military has even shaped the way some vendors run their business.

"This market really molded a lot of our farm because we want it to be relevant all year round and doing different things. It's real important for us to bring healthy food to the community," said Growing with Him Farms owner Dan Mencheski.

Businesses who are newer to Market on Military hope that this serves as the first step towards bigger goals.

"It's very important to us for the simple fact that we do want to expand our business and later on down the line we want to open up a store, a storefront," said Pure Eco Bliss owner Lauren Hunter.

Market on Military will be back every Thursday from 2 to 7pm until October 30th.