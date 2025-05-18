Watch Now
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorized bicycle crash in Green Bay

Motorcycle crash
GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A 53-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries following a crash between two motorized bicycles near downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the 1300 block of Cherry St.

The second cyclist involved in the crash was also injured but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
