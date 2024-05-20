Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Richard Sotka was sentenced Monday to two life sentences for the murders of two women. He will not be eligible for release from custody. He was convicted in March for the crime that happened in January 2023.

A jury found Richard Sotka guilty of two counts of first degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Rhonda Cegelski and her best friend Paula O’Connor.

Cegelski was Sotka’s girlfriend.

Police found the victims’ bodies in a duplex in green bay last year with brutal stab wounds.

The judge called Sotka's crimes "Shocking to the conscience," and described him as a predator.

When sotka spoke to address the court he said he feels nothing, and insisted he "Did what he had to do," the night he killed these women.

Multiple family members spoke, many addressing Sotka directly, telling the court their lives are forever changed.

Sotka is also ordered to pay thousands in restitution. He has 477 days credited toward his life sentence.