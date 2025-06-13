Man pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease in killing of sponsor and dog

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The man accused of murdering his recovery sponsor in January pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

James Dorr faces charges of first-degree homicide, mistreatment of animals causing death, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer after police found Dorr's sponsor stabbed to death in his apartment.

The victim's dog had also been killed.

In an interview with police, Dorr stated that he was having "thoughts in his head and that he saw his daughter and daughter's mom get murdered."

Appearing in Brown County Court Friday afternoon, Dorr's legal counsel said they have scheduled him to speak with an expert to determine his mental state.

His attorneys are requesting that Dorr's next court appearance be scheduled in 90 days.

Dorr has also requested to appear at his next court date via Zoom, as he is being held at the Wisconsin Resource Center.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Brown County Courthouse.

Police say officers were called just before 9 p.m. to an apartment on the 1500 block of Capitol Drive, where a 60-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside of his home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.