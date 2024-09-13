Man charged in GBCI homicide makes first court appearance

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A man accused of killing his cellmate at Green Bay Correctional Institute made his first appearance in court on Friday.



Video shows Jackson Vogel, 24, appearing in court via Zoom.

He's accused of killing his cellmate Micah Laureano, 19, on August 27.

Vogel's charged with first degree intentional homicide as a hate crime.

Vogel's bond was set at $1 million, and his next court appearance is Oct. 3

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

24-year-old Jackson Vogel is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime.

Prosecutors say he strangled his cellmate, 19-year-old Micah Laureano, to death on Aug. 27.

According to court records, Vogel told investigators he targeted Laureano because he was Black and gay.

In court Friday, the state asked for a $1 million cash bond.

The defense objected, citing Vogel's current 20-year sentence for attempted first degree homicide in 2016.

"Mr. Vogel will appear at all court dates since he is in the custody. I don't know if that is warranted, but that is my remarks," Ann Larson, Vogel's defense attorney, said.

"These allegations are the most serious you can have. The court at this time is going to set the $1 million cash bail," the judge said.

At the time of his death, Laureano had been serving a three-year prison sentence for charges including robbery.

According to investigators Vogel and Laureano had occupied the same cell for only a few hours before the attack.

Vogel will return to court on Oct. 3 for a preliminary hearing.