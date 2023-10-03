'Make the game safer': what players should consider in the turf-grass debate

The debate over turf fields and grass fields continues after former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore an Achilles tendon minutes into the New York Jets week one game



The debate over turf fields and grass fields continues after former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore an Achilles tendon minutes into the New York Jets week one match-up against the Buffalo Bills.

Packers offensive tackle, David Bahktiari, was one of many players reacting to the injury and how playing on a turf field might have played a role.

"The game's already violent enough. All I'm saying is don't add more to it," Bahktiari said. "We want to talk about make the game safer. You want your kids to play, probably be smart with them. If you're going to sign them up to smash their bodies into oblivion, you probably don't want to do it on hard surfaces, you want to make it easier. That's it. That's all I'm saying from my vantage point."

Dr. David Hirschi is a sports medicine physician with ThedaCare Orthopedic Care.

He added that there are other conditions that could play a role in increasing the risk for injury.

"Our bodies aren't at top level when they're frigid and cold or when they're too hot, that can affect things," Hirschi said.

Hirschi added that overall field conditions can affect injury, outside of just turf fields.

A study done by the NFL Players Assocation (NFLPA) cites that players experience 69 percent higher rates of non-contact foot and ankle injuries on turf compared to grass.

The study also claims that "artificial turf is significantly harder on the body than grass."

Creating more of a push from the players to play on more grass and less turf.

Dr. Hirschi has advice for parents who have kids who play football. He suggests starting with flag football.

"Full contact football, when they really don't even know how to handle their own bodies, probably is not the safest way to go about introducing the sport to people," Hirschi said.

Hirschi said parents should be aware of making sure their kids are getting proper training when it comes to hitting and tackling — instances that put even more stress on the body.