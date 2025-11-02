Madison's 'Packer Backers' welcome tailgaters from across the country to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For out-of-town visitors or first-time attendees, deciding where to tailgate at Lambeau Field can be overwhelming. But one group says to look for the goal posts in Lot 7 for the essential tailgate experience.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Madison Packer Backers welcome tailgaters from across the country to Lambeau Field

"I tell these people come to Lambeau Field, look for the goalposts and my helmet on top of my Jeep, you tailgate right here and everything is done for you," Mike Niedfeldt said.

Niedfeldt is part of the Madison Packer Backers, a group that buses Packers fans from Madison to tailgate at every home game.

The group started as a friend group in 1965 and has grown to over 400 members. But President Cheryl Cummings says anyone is welcome at the tailgate, "with open arms."

People have stopped by their Lot 7 spot from across the country. Niedfeldt keeps a cork board map where travelers can mark where they're from.

When visitors stop by, they're encouraged to kick a version of the visiting team's mascot through the goal posts.

"When they show up on game day, I want to show them what real tailgating is like," Niedfeldt said.

The Madison Packer Backers set up in Lot 7 before every home game at Lambeau Field.