GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Thousands of country music fans packed Lambeau Field Friday night — not for football, but for Luke Combs.

For some in the crowd, it was their very first concert experience.

"It's my first big concert, here at Lambeau, home," Teig Kowalski said.

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Luke Combs rocks Lambeau Field

For others, the night was a meaningful family moment. Kayla and Fawn Peterson made the trip from Ripon, Wisconsin, to celebrate Mother's Day.

"We're bringing my mother out for Mother's Day to see Luke Combs, the man of her dreams," Kayla Peterson said.

Fawn Peterson said she had never seen Combs perform live before the show.

"Excited to see him perform, I've never seen him perform but I heard he does a heck of a show," Fawn Peterson said.

"Thank you Kayla for the Mother's Day gift," she added.

For Kody Kansas, Friday night marked his 10th Luke Combs concert. He said the show delivered exactly what he expected — and then some.

"Every Luke Combs show awesome in all reality. Luke Combs is the man, he's one of my favorite artists I've ever listened to to be honest with you," Kansas said.

"He did a good mix of his new stuff, his old stuff, his way old stuff, things I didn't even expect in all reality so it was a nice mix," Kansas said.

Kansas also spoke about a tradition he has come to look forward to at Combs shows — the artist bringing a special guest on stage to shotgun a beer.

"I'm looking forward to see who shotguns a beer with him on stage tonight, if he brings out any Packer players. I'm betting on Tucker Kraft if it happens," Kansas said.

Luke Combs is scheduled to perform at Lambeau Field again Saturday night.