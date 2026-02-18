Love of old homes inspires Astor neighbors to start podcast

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Five neighbors in Green Bay's historic Astor neighborhood have turned their shared love of old homes into a community storytelling project called "Plaster + Patina," a podcast that explores the rich history behind the area's vintage architecture.

"We tell stories of the past, but at the same time, we are creating history for the neighborhood itself," said Al Valentine, one of the podcast hosts.

The podcast goes beyond just architectural details to focus on the human stories that make each house a home.

"A house is just a building, but the stories are people's lives," noted Skip Heverly, the podcast's producer.

Recent episodes have featured local residents like Patrick Reed, who owns the largest Queen Anne Revival home in Astor Park, and Valentine himself, whose own home was the subject of this month's episode.

"There's this beautiful love story in this home," Valentine commented in the recent episode.

The group's passion for preserving and sharing neighborhood history drives their continued work on the podcast.

"To inspire, hopefully, someone to have love toward history, toward old homes, that to me is what keeps me coming back every single time," said Valentine.

The team hopes to continue uncovering and sharing stories from their community for years to come.

"Uncovering new stuff within this community, there's a thrill to it," explained Heverly.

All nine episodes of "Plaster + Patina" are available on Spotify and iTunes.