'Look for the positive,' Oshkosh middle schoolers among fans disappointed, but optimistic

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Packers' 2024-25 campaign has officially come to an end.

On this cold Monday, there aren't too many warm feelings about how the season ended, but many fans tell me they're remaining optimistic.

Video shows students from Carl Traeger Middle School explaining the impact of Sunday's loss vs. Eagles.



Local fans are remaining optimistic despite the loss — citing the team's youth as a bright spot for future success.



Fans tell me this year's NFL Draft will bring a fresh, rejuvenating energy to this city.

It's the Monday after elimination that's led a typical vibrant Titletown district into an eerie-quietness.

"It's devastating for the team and the people who really love them," Leah Knutson, a student at Carl Traeger Middle School, said.

Like Leah Knutson, Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles left many Packers fans disappointed in a playoff exit that fans have seen all too often in recent years.

Leah and her classmate, Emily Mugeraur were part of Carl Traeger Middle School's field trip to Lambeau Field.

"I felt bad because you know how hard they work for it," Mugeraur said.

Their classmates were also in agreement.

"Ever since that (Chicago) Bears game, it hasn't been that good," student Charlie Dlugolenski said.

"Definitely a lot of people were upset today and last night," student Lexi Madel said.

"Mad, but sad that the season's over, so we won't be able to watch them more," student Carmyn Koehler said.

"I think it was a really tough match," student Conner Kehoe said. "I knew going into it, I knew it was going to be a roller coaster."

Kehoe said despite the disappointing season, the future for the team is still bright.

"You just kind of look for the positive," Kehoe saiad. "Season's over, everybody gets rested up, we're looking for new players, there's so much development and potential for this team."

Over at Cropsey's Diamond Bar near downtown Green Bay, fans there are also feeling the disappointment.

"There's no reason why they should have lost the last three games. Never, never," Thomas Green, a local Packers fan, said."But, it happened."

Still, Green remains hopeful in a Packers team that the youngest team in the league.

"If they make a couple changes, they'll be just fine," Green said. "But they gotta make some changes, because what they're doing is not working."

"Although it might be devastating and sad, there's still more to come in the future and you just gotta let God take the wheel," Knutson said.

Fans tell me it's going to be a big off-season for the team.

With the NFL Draft about 100 days away, they say the three-day event will provide a fresh, rejuvenating energy for Green Bay.