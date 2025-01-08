Local store break-ins spark investigation

Security video shows two men breaking into two stores, attempting to steal merchandise such as shoes, clothing, and handbags.

While one store managed to get their merchandise back, their neighbor didn't, and they're hoping to help them get it back.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A late-night break-in hit neighboring stores sparking an ongoing investigation and one local business is still recovering from the costly theft.

Security video from Sunday night shows two men attempting to take money and merchandise from #SneakerMoves. The men then appeared to load the loot into a wagon in the back of the store before leaving.

Store co-owner Jett Killer says something one of the men said indicated it was likely planned.

"The second guy came in and he made a statement talking about where our carpets at," he said.

"We usually have carpets in here that are actually laid out. They're actually in the cleaners so which also gave us the indication that they cased the place."

But Jett says all of the items were recovered thanks to a fast police response after Jett's father saw the break-in on his phone.

"Everything over here is accounted for. Everything was found in that wagon on the Mountain Bay trail maybe about 200 yards up that way," he said.

"Everything is still the same way it was when we had them on camera leaving and running with the wagon."

However, the business next door wasn't so lucky.

The thieves opened a connecting door to Three Lil' Birds Consignment Shoppe. According to Jett, they stole about eight high-end women's handbags.

The store said in a statement, "We are devastated by what happened and are doing an inventory of the missing items. Hoping to get back to normal soon. Thank you for supporting small business."

That support is also coming from its neighbor.

"We're trying to help them as much as we can online as in recovering their items and supporting them in this time," said Jett.

"It's very difficult for them because their items are totally lost. They're out of, I would say pretty close to maybe six grand worth of stuff."

Green Bay Police said they are investigating and they cannot comment on the case at this time because this is still an active investigation.

Jett says he has yet to hear an update from the police.