Local Social Security building lands on DOGE lease termination list

The leasing of a Social Security Administration (SSA) building on the corner of Dousman Street and Military Avenue in Green Bay is listed as a cost-cutting measure for the federal government. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) lists it under "savings," recommending the US government consolidate its lease of the building.



The DOGE website suggests the government could save $26,229 annually if it terminates the lease for 976 square feet of the building

The building's owner says it was constructed originally for the purpose of serving the SSA's needs, and that SSA is its only tenant

He also says he is confused by the listing, as he has not heard directly from the federal government regarding a new lease

Green Bay has popped up on a list of ways that the Department of Government Efficiency — or DOGE — says the federal government can save money. DOGE listed a Green Bay building on its website, saying the Social Security administration should stop leasing part of the building.

"We have owned the building for over 20 years," Douglas Buck said. "It was originally built for the Social Security Administration. They have windows there for people that want to come in and discuss their application for benefits."

Madison-based lawyer Doug Buck owns the building, and says he was blindsided when it turned up on the DOGE website, with a listing saying the U.S. government could save more than $131,000, over five years, if it stops leasing nearly 1,000 square feet of the building.

"I wish I knew what what this DOGE posting means," he said. "It looks like what they're saying is they would like to reduce their occupancy in the building."

Buck says the federal government just re-signed the lease for the building in 20-24 — extending it for ten years, five of which are considered firm.

"Certainly, it seems like we can be confident the federal government is going to be there for the next five years," he said. "After that, it's uncertain."

The next-closest Social Security Administration building is in Appleton.

Buck also tells NBC 26 he has not heard directly from DOGE or anyone in the federal government yet about potentially consolidating or terminating the lease.