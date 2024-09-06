Local political candidates react to Georgia shooting, Vance response

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Political candidates in Northeast Wisconsin reacted on Friday to Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance's comments on school shootings.



Following Wednesday's fatal shooting in Georgia, Vance said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life," and called for greater security in schools.

On Friday, there was a shooting in a Maryland high school that killed one student.

Local politicians in Green Bay reacted to the Georgia shooting and Vance's comments

In Green Bay on Friday, candidates continued their campaigns ahead of the November election.

Republican Tony Wied, who's running for the 8th Congressional District, met with volunteers at the Republican Party of Brown County.

I asked him about Vance's comments and the issue of violence in schools.

"It's very important that we keep our communities and kids safe. I think getting people involved in the community, being good leaders, good mentors, and good role models is key," said Wied.

Brown County Democratic Party Chair Christy Welch, who's running for the 88th Assembly District, spoke at a local coffee shop about Kamala Harris' plan to support small businesses.

I asked her the same question.

Welch said, "I have two kids of my own. They go to De Pere. They had a lockdown last year. Thankfully, nothing happened, but I got a taste of what those kids—and parents—are going through."

Four people were killed in Wednesday’s shooting in Georgia, and on Friday, one student died in the Maryland shooting.