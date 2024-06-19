Local organization reuniting families receives big money from Packers foundation

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Packers Foundation gave a record in grants to local organizations helping the community.



Video shows organizations from Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties accepting community outreach funding.

The Green Bay Packers foundation gave ten organizations $1.75 million in grant money.

Learn how a local organize is using the funds to unite parents and children through the PALS program.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"It's something I would've never imagined to have happened," Dana Kressig, Friends of Pals, Youth & Families Board President, said.

Kressig says she's always had a passion to serve her community.

"As my priorities in life changed, I grew and became a wife and a mother I wanted to find ways to involve my children," Kressig, said.

Her outreach sparked the creation of the PALS program, a mentoring program for children through child protective services.

Kressig serves as the board president for Friends of Pals, Youth & Families, a group that support entities like the PALS program.

Kressig joins nine other organizations awarded grants from the Green Bay Packers foundation. Those funds look to expand community outreach.

"We're so blessed to be given this opportunity to help us achieve those goals," Kressig said.

The PALS program received $250,000. Kressig says the money will help expand the group's family center, a place to unite children with their biological parents.

"It is so emotional and humbling," Kressig said. "What's happening here today is directly impacting a very powerful need right here in Brown county."

This round the foundation awarded $1.75 million, the most since its grant program started in 2013.

Winners are from Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy as well as former player and current Green Bay principal Dextor Mcnabb addressed the honorees.

"Stick with your why, keep giving, keep giving your heart, giving being your authentic society because society needs you, we need you," McNabb said.

"Today is truly making an impact that in our particular case is directly going to help hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of children," Kressig said.

The foundation looks to award more organizations statewide towards the end of year through its grant program, which would honor groups outside of Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties.