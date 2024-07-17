Local Democrats speak on Project 2025 'fundamental rights' concerns, Biden age debate

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Local Democratic leaders are calling out Project 2025.



Video shows local Democratic leaders holding a press conference on the conservative, Project 2025.



In efforts to secure the presidency, the Project will create an agenda, select conservative personnel, provide political training and create a 180-day playbook.



Democrats express strong concerns over stances on abortion, social security, medicare and overall executive branch overhauls.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We have to stand up against that," Amaad Rivera-Wagner, Wisconsin 90th District Assembly candidate, said.

On Wednesday, Rivera-Wagner and Democratic leaders addressed Project 2025.

"It would raise costs for Wisconsinites, take away our fundamental freedoms and threaten our democratic ideals," Rivera-Wagner said.

Also called the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, Project 2025 was created by conservative group the heritage foundation.

According to its website, the Project's pillars are as follows:



Policy agenda

Collecting conservative personnel

Political training

180-day playbook

Democrats criticize it's stance on abortion, social security, medicare and overall executive branch overhauls.

"I'm here today because I know stories like mine show that Trump's anti-abortion agenda has real life consequences," Adrianna Pokela, a local women's rights activist, said.

Adrianna Pokela shared her personal story at the press conference.

"It's about everything that entails a pregnancy-capable person's right to healthcare," Pokela said.

President Joe Biden's age was also mentioned among gathered democrats.

"He might be an old guy, but just look at the record," Jim Ridderbush, vice president of The United Food and Commerical Workers Union, said. "Look at the record he's done and his administration."

Former president Trump has attempted to distance himself from the project.

I reached out to local Republicans to get their take.

8th District Congressional candidate André Jacque sent the following statement:

“It’s clear that the Democratic Party will continue desperately lying and fearmongering to deflect from the disastrous consequences felt by our families and communities from the Democrats’ own failed policies. For the liberals to pretend a think tank’s ideas are more significant than the parties’ own adopted platforms is absurd. The choice is clear, and I look forward to voters rejecting Biden’s border chaos, crippling inflation and overall incompetence this fall.” District 1 Senator André Jacque

I also reached out to 8th District Candidates Tony Wied and Roger Roth but have yet to hear from them.

For the Brown County Democrats, they told me they're reminding the community that "disagreement shouldn't be dangerous" after the assassination attempt of former president Trump.