Local democratic parties encourage more voter participation, host Tuesday watch parties

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — We started our day the Outagamie county democrats as they prepared to host a watch party.

I spoke with vice chair Kelly Fenton beforehand about the party's efforts to encourage voter turnout.

"Outagamie county specifically is as purple as any of the counties in this purple state and so we know that we here in Outagamie county can make an absolute difference in winning and losing Wisconsin this year, said Fenton.

Due to extreme weather, their watch party plans were canceled and polling places were losing power.

"But the weather did not stop people from turning out to Titletown brewing for the brown county democrats watch party," Welch is a perfect meeting of some sort.

We were asked not to show the party for the privacy of local candidates as they waited their own results.

Brown county democrat chair Christy Welch expected the Biden-Trump rematch and now

"All of us at the democratic party brown county, all of our volunteers we're amped up to support Biden and make sure that trump does not get elected," Welch said. Neither wind nor rain nor snow should prevent you from getting to the polls and casting that ballot.

With the severe weather, people are still recovering from outages and tree falls. We will continue to keep you updated on how the community is bracing it all.