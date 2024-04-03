Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Local democratic parties encourage more voter participation, host Tuesday watch parties

Outagamie and Brown County democrats spoke about the importance of Tuesday's primaries. Polling places dealt with the loss of power throughout the day.
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 7:29 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 08:29:54-04

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — We started our day the Outagamie county democrats as they prepared to host a watch party.

I spoke with vice chair Kelly Fenton beforehand about the party's efforts to encourage voter turnout.

"Outagamie county specifically is as purple as any of the counties in this purple state and so we know that we here in Outagamie county can make an absolute difference in winning and losing Wisconsin this year, said Fenton.

Due to extreme weather, their watch party plans were canceled and polling places were losing power.

"But the weather did not stop people from turning out to Titletown brewing for the brown county democrats watch party," Welch is a perfect meeting of some sort.

We were asked not to show the party for the privacy of local candidates as they waited their own results.

Brown county democrat chair Christy Welch expected the Biden-Trump rematch and now

"All of us at the democratic party brown county, all of our volunteers we're amped up to support Biden and make sure that trump does not get elected," Welch said. Neither wind nor rain nor snow should prevent you from getting to the polls and casting that ballot.

With the severe weather, people are still recovering from outages and tree falls. We will continue to keep you updated on how the community is bracing it all.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andrew Amouzou

Meet Green Bay Reporter Andrew Amouzou