Local couple offers $10K matching gift for Safe Place Parking campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A local couple is offering a $10,000 matching gift to support Safe Place Parking, a program that provides a safe and dignified overnight parking space for people experiencing homelessness.

The organization in charge of the lot, Wise Women Gathering Place, announced the challenge from Bob and Carrie Arnold on Friday. Neighbors can help maximize the Arnolds' gift by making a donation to Safe Place Parking during the matching opportunity here.

“We have been supportive of St. John’s Ministries and Wellspring and volunteer with some of their programming because we are committed to helping people experiencing homelessness in our area,” said Carrie Arnold. “We had heard a bit about Safe Place Parking and decided to drive by. We were amazed at the number of cars in the lot and wanted to do something to help.”

Safe Place Parking provides a secure place to sleep while connecting people to resources and support, at $17 per person per night.

The need for the program is growing. In 2025, the lot served 437 people — some of them working full-time jobs but still unable to afford housing.

Those touched by the program say it's an invaluable resource, but it comes at a cost. It takes $12,500 a month to run Safe Place Parking. Donations keep it going.

So far, the organization has raised about $30,000 in its Safe Place Parking campaign, reaching the halfway point toward its $60,000 fundraising goal.

The Wise Women Gathering Place will host an open house on Sep. 30 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at their location (1641 Comanche Ave. Ste. H in Ashwaubenon). Neighbors are invited to attend to learn more about the Safe Place Parking program and the role community support plays in sustaining it.