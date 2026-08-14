GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay program that provides neighbors without a home a safe place to spend the night could soon close without community support.

Wise Women Gathering Place operates Safe Place Parking, a staffed and secure lot in the city open 12 hours a night for people sleeping in a vehicle. It has electricity, bathrooms and WiFi.

A.R., who has relied on the lot for the past two years, said the resource means everything to her.

Before A.R. found the lot, sleeping safely in her vehicle was a daily concern. The constant fear of a police or crime encounter kept her up at night, and every morning began with the same question: "Where will I sleep tonight?"

"If it weren't for this, I would be parking anywhere, and parking anywhere is just, you don't sleep," A.R. said.

On an average night, the Safe Place Parking lot houses 24 vehicles. 15% of the people staying in those vehicles are children.

"It's heartbreaking to see," said A.R.

The need for the program is growing. In 2025, the lot served 437 people — some of them working full-time jobs but still unable to afford housing.

"Every person has a different story," noted Brenda John, Community Engagement Manager at Wise Women Gathering Place. "We're providing dignity."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Donations needed to avoid closure of safe parking lot

Those touched by the program say it's an invaluable resource, but it comes at a cost. It takes $12,500 a month to run Safe Place Parking. Donations keep it going.

"The community really cares about this," noted John.

Wise Women Gathering Place has set a goal to raise $60,000 by Aug. 16, which would fund the lot through the end of the year. A.R. said she's grateful to everyone who makes a donation.

"I just want this place to stay open," A.R. expressed. "I need this place."

Neighbors can make donations to the program by clicking this link.