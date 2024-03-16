Local bars prepare for big St. Patrick's Day crowds

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Local bars are in full preparation for the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend. With the large crowds, police presence will be increased and the reminder to stay safe is emphasized.



Bars, around the city, are preparing for the St. Patrick's Day rush.



Video shows local bars in business Friday evening with many St. Patrick's Day decorations.



There will be an increased police presence for the holiday weekend, especially in the downtown area. Bars urge people to stay safe and not to drink and drive.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Ashley McDermid, Heights pub & parlor manager, says she'll be ready for it all.

"I like to get dressed up for things, so I'll have a tutu and all sorts of fun, decked out with St. Patty's Day stuff to wear for Sunday so might as well get in the spirit," McDermid said.

Heights has only been open for about seven weeks and has already seen a boatload of green before the holiday.

"There was a guy that came in with this cool button-down St. Patty's Day shirt," McDermid said. "I'm like, alright, he's ready for St. Patty's Day."

Just steps away from Heights is Ned Kelly's Pub — An Australian bar with Irish influence.

"I just started this past winter so this is my first St. Patrick's Day down here," Hailie McDonell, a bartender at Ned Kelly's, said.

She said, similar to many bars around the area, they will have Irish drink specials. Doors will open at 8 a.m.

"Weekends right now are pretty slow but I know this is a special weekend for people, I know they'll be pretty busy," McDonell said.

Big crowds mean an increased police presence, especially concerning unsafe and noisy driving downtown -- right outside of Ned Kelly's and Heights.

"You need that during special holidays just make sure everything is running smoothly so I think it's a great idea," McDermid said.

At Stadium View, manager Kelly Hewitt keeps it simple.

"Don't drive, take an Uber, take a bus, walk," Hewitt said. "Drinking and driving doesn't really mesh very well, so be safe and have a designated driver."

March isn't just about the St. Patrick's Day. With March Madness and Easter, bars in the area will be kept busy throughout the month.

With that in mind, safety will continue to be a top priority for those venturing out.