Living history: nonprofit honors Black, brown women trailblazers

From a small gathering in a basement more than four years ago to a living museum in Green Bay Thursday night. I'm Pari Apostolakos and this Women's History Month, I learned how a nonprofit helps young women of color feel good in their own skin.

Thursday, the Weidner Center was filled with women who have made history.

"I'm the most decorated gymnast in history," nine-year-old Liberty Kuehn said while in character as Simone Biles.

Lovin' the Skin I'm In, a nonprofit which helps empower young women of color, put on a live museum to honor famous Black and brown women through local girls who learned about them.

"We really wanted to put our girls in the forefront so that they can have this experience of being leaders and public speaking," Lovin' the Skin I'm In Founder and Executive Director Rhonda Chandler said.

The event celebrating high-achieving Black women comes as web pages with information on historical figures of color are being removed from government sites. But, Chandler says this night had been in the works for six months.

"But the timing could not be better," Chandler said. "[I'm] a person of faith, so I believe things happen for a reason."

The young actors had their own reasons for picking their roles. Like Laura Adams-McIntosh, who played Misty Copeland.

"I chose her because I thought it would be fun to learn more about her," Adams-McIntosh said. "I learned that she wrote two books."

Seven-year-old Aniya Moore played Ruby Bridges. She said she wanted to participate "To show all the people here that I'm a brilliant girl and Black girl magic."

The organization that began as a casual gathering in Chandler's home when her family moved to northeast Wisconsin from the east coast.

"My children had some unfortunate experiences when they entered their new school," Chandler said. "You know, they dealt with racism, microaggressions."

Now, Chandler and her team help provide leadership and mentoring opportunities to about 100 local girls.

"This has been an amazing thing," Eight-year-old Kennedy Dear, who played Serena Williams, said.

Lovin' the Skin I'm in also donates textured hair care products to children in need.

Up next, the organization will take several young women on a tour of historically Black colleges and universities in less than ten days.