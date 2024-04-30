Lessons from Motown: Safety, local business expectations and 2025 NFL Draft location becoming clear

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Detroit set an attendance record for an NFL Draft with more than 775,000 people showing up to downtown Detroit, and Green Bay took note.

With big numbers expected to come to Titletown, city officials and local businesses are preparing for the largest event to ever come to the city.

Green Bay police, Greater Green Bay Chamber were two of many Green Bay reps in Detroit learning the successes and challenges of organizing the draft.

The Chamber said they will be releasing a business playbook featuring resources for local business as many prepare for the big event. The playbook will be available in May.

Green Bay police said intense security zoning will begin as the set is being built. Police say it will take place somewhere in the entertainment district around Lambeau. An exact location will be announced early summer.

"We're going to be ready for that," Oralia Quintana, co-owner of Lala's Cafe & Catering, said.

Oralia and her husband Enrique have owned the restaurant for almost eight months and are located in the Stadium District on Holmgren Way.

"(translated in English) I have met people from other states," Oralia said. "I've met people from Nebraska, from Tennessee, Germany."

She said Packers strength and conditioning coach, Aaron Hill, is also a frequent customer.

Oralia says the restaurant seats about 65 people, but they're working on a plan to extend hours and higher more staff to prepare for the draft.

Beth Jones Schnese of the Greater Green Bay Chamber says the NFL's Business Connect program will help businesses like Lala's.

Businesses can apply to the program once the application becomes available.

"It's an NFL initiative to connect diverse local businesses with this big event experience," Schnese said.

Schnese represented the Chamber at last week's draft in Detroit.

She met counterparts there and NFL reps to learn how to best prepare local businesses.

"It's an important that we as a Chamber look and help out businesses with how to maximize that impact," Schnese said.

Schese says they'll have a business playbook — A direct guide for what businesses can expect, from exposure to safety measures.

"In talking with Detroit, they're impressed with how far ahead in the game we are in planning," Ben Allen, Captain of the community services at the Green Bay Police Department, said.

Capt. Allen was also in Detroit and says he learned preparing security early is key.

"For us it's going to start when the build out starts and those start as early as 30 days ahead," Allen said.

Allen says one of the challenges is being flexible once the event starts.

Oralia says their other prep is one of food, but her husband will have no problem with that.

"He's going to be good, I know, because he's really good in kitchen," Oralia said.

Police said the exact location for the draft is expected to be announced early this summer.

The Chamber said it's business playbook will be announced online in early May.