Legacy in flavor: Green Bay honors Angelina’s mother-son duo with city’s top award

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It’s a journey full of love and passion, steeped in the flavors of Italy — one that turned what was once a dream into a legacy, now etched in Green Bay’s history forever.



Video shows an exclusive surprise moment Angela Cervantes and her son, Ermano, experienced Friday afternoon.



Mayor Genrich gifted the two a certificate for National Angelina Day and two keys to the city.



Find out how the journey has led to this prestigious honor.

For Angela Cervantes, this is home.

"I want people to experience conversation and closeness at the table," Cervantes said.

Her story begins more than 5,000 miles away in Tripoli, Libya, her birthplace, before her family moved back to Italy.

Her mother has a Sicilian background and her father Venetian.

"I was born into the food like every Italian so we would make food fresh, go shopping every day and have food," Cervantes said.

Italy was also where her son Ermano and his siblings were born and raised before immigrating to the United States in 1993, bringing along her passion for cooking.

Upon her arrival, she realized the lack of authentic Italian cuisine.

"There was a shock for me. A weather shock, culture shock for me too," Cervantes said.

Then came opportunity.

"I see on Washington St. on the corner of Pine: "For Rent"," Cervantes said. "I went to Sal, my husband, and I said, I want that place."

In 1998, Angela opened Angelina Italian Restaurant at the corner of Washington and Pine Street.

In 2004, Angelina moved to its current location at 117 N Adams St. and Ermano became top chef.

"If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here," Cervantes said about Ermano.

"I saw your hard labor, your hard work and dedication and I thought, why not," Ermano said.

They say they also credit UW-Green Bay soccer pioneer Aldo Santaga, who is Angela’s uncle, in perfecting the menu.

"For me, he’s like a father. I loved him so much, missed him so much," Cervantes said.

The name of the restaurant even reaching the green and gold.

"You got to appreciate it and be very grateful," Eddie Boyce, the building's manager, Eddie Boyce said is the owner of Angelina, but long before the title, he grew up in Green Bay with Ermano and his siblings.

"We went to school together, so I remember every time he would say, hey I have to go to the restaurant.

"In 2022, Angela decided it was time for change and called on Eddie to carry the business to new heights.

"I understand numbers, he understands numbers — we got to take it up to another level. Here we go," Boyce said.

The newest feature is now a retractable awning to extend the season.

Friday marked Angela’s first time in the renovated space.

During our sit-down conversation, video shows Ermano and Angela received a surprise visit from Mayor Eric Genrich.

"I have a proclamation to proclaim it to be Angelina Day in the city of Green Bay," Mayor Genrich said.

That, along with the city’s highest symbol of gratitude — a key to the city.

"This is emotional," Cervantes says in the video.

Similar to the business itself — family and friends were there to celebrate.

"This all started because she wanted to show people what Italian food is all about," Ermano said.

As for the week of the NFL Draft, he says the restaurant will have extended hours: Open from noon to 10 p.m.