Lawyers hint at plea deal for man accused of sexually assaulting girls at Tundra Lodge

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Mauricio Powless, now 19 years old, is charged with sexually assaulting three different girls — ages 10, 13, and 13. His lawyers now hint that he may change his plea to guilty after original pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.



The incidents occurred in late January at the Tundra Lodge on Lombardi Avenue, where Powless was not a guest

The families of two of the victims spoke with NBC 26 earlier this year about how Powless allegedly violated their daughters

Powless is due back in court Oct. 29 for a plea hearing

His lawyers are seeking a psychological evaluation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're at the Brown County Courthouse, following a case we've been covering since early this year. The 19-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting three girls in a Green Bay hotel was back in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors accuse Mauricio Powless of inappropriately touching girls in the hallways and an elevator of the Tundra Lodge.

We spoke with the families of two of the victims earlier this year — one says they're angry; another says it made them feel permanently unsafe.

Though Powless' case appeared bound for trial after not guilty pleas in April, Tuesday his attorneys hinted at seeking a plea hearing or a settlement.

"Our request today is going to be for a 60-day adjournment, but to set it for a tentative plea hearing, in hopes that that [psychological] evaluation can be completed," attorney Jeff Kippa said. "which will give [Powless' other attorney] and I something a little bit more substantive to talk about, regarding settlement negotiations."

Powless pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in April.

"I've told him that I'm getting him a psychological evaluation," Kippa said. "I've worked with a psychologist to get into the jail. The logistics of that have proven to be more difficult."

We reached out to the Tundra Lodge and did receive a call back, but the hotel chose not to comment.

Powless is expected back in court for the plea hearing in late October.