Law enforcement, Packers prepare for upcoming season with joint training

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Law enforcement and the Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the upcoming season and 2025 NFL Draft together.



Packers, law enforcement conducted training exercises regarding game-day specific safety measures.

Green Bay Police, Green Bay Metro Fire, EMS and other partners were part of the meeting with the Packers.

Police say a lot of their training today will help with security planning with the NFL Draft in Green Bay

As 2025 NFL Draft preparation continues, security remains a top priority for the Packers and local law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the franchise met with the Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay Metro Fire and other partners to talk safety, such as scenarios that could take place during a Packers home game or the NFL Draft.

Aaron Popkey of the Packers and Green Bay police chief Chris Davis said security meetings take place before every season.

They were not able to discuss specific topics addressed, but they say training mainly consists of exercising communication tactics fit for game-day and NFL Draft environments.

"With proper planning and good preparation and everyone knowing what their roles are, I'm confident that we'll be able to have the draft here in a way that people don't have to worry about their safety during the event and they can come here and enjoy it," said Chief Davis.

Aaron Popkey says more draft-specific security planning with the NFL will continue as we get closer to April 2025.