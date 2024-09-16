Large police presence on Green Bay's east side as officers attempt an arrest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There is a large police presence on Green Bay's east side as officers attempt to arrest a suspect wanted for criminal charges related to two separate disturbances, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Police said officers are on the 800 block of S. Baird St. The two incidents in question occurred last Thursday and on Sunday and caused safety concerns, according to Green Bay Police.

Monday afternoon, additional officers were dispatched as the suspect - a 26-year-old Green Bay man - was seen making what Green Bay Police called "threatening gestures" at officers in the area.

