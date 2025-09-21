Lambeau Field hosts 13th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honoring fallen firefighters

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — More than 3,000 climbers gathered at Lambeau Field for the 13th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, one of the largest 9/11 memorials in the country, to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories — the exact height of the World Trade Center towers — completing the journey those heroes began but couldn't finish when they made the ultimate sacrifice 24 years ago.

Keeping memories alive for new generations

Lt. Shauna Walesh of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department said the event becomes more important each year as fewer people have personal memories of that day.

"I was very young when it happened, only in 2nd grade. But, a lot of the firefighters that I work with? Some of them, that event drove them to become a firefighter," Walesh said. "A lot of the climbers, some of them weren't even born when it happened."

The memorial serves multiple purposes beyond remembrance.

"Remembrance, but it's also here to connect, and maybe heal, and talk about what happened that day and keep those memories alive," Walesh said.

Personal connections drive participation

Former firefighter Nicholas Conway participated in the climb with his daughter to honor his uncle.

"I'm here to remember my uncle, James Amato. He was the Captain of Squad One," Conway said.

Conway, who followed in his uncle's footsteps as a firefighter, shared fond memories of their relationship.

"I used to spend summers in the fire department with my uncle. Sleeping in the bunks, cooking dinner in the kitchen," Conway said. "He was my best friend."

For Conway, participating with his daughter, who wasn't alive during 9/11, holds special significance.

"Being able to do this with my kids, with my daughter today, who wasn't alive on 9/11, to just keep his memory alive, his honor, and everybody else who passed away that day? It's my honor to do that," Conway said.

Milestone fundraising achievement

The event included a ceremonial bell that represented the 78th floor of the South Tower—the highest floor any firefighter was able to reach before the tower collapsed. Each time someone rang the bell, they say the name of a firefighter who lost their life that day.

Organizers also announced that throughout the 13 years of hosting the climbs, they have surpassed $1 million in donations. All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

