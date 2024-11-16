Kicking off the holiday season: The Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The holiday festivities kick off with day one of The Christkindlmarket.



Video shows vendors preparing for the third annual Christkindlmarket.



The German-style holiday market features more than 20 vendors this year.



The market will be open every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 21.



Christkindlmarket is located at the 200 block of Broadway Ave.

The Christkindlmarket returns for year three in the Broadway District.

The outdoor traditional German-style holiday street market features more than 20 vendors over six weekends.

Located at the 200 block of Broadway Ave., the holiday market features a variety of food options and activities including igloo rentals, a scavenger hunt and S'more making stations.

"It's a good energy, it's really fun," Jennifer Frisch, a vendor at the market, said.

Her business is Coneflower Creations. Her vendor tent features pieces of artwork from woodburning designs.

She said Christmas markets are always a fun way to kick off the holiday season.

"It's just fun to be part of it," Frisch said. "I've been part of it since the first market down here, the last three years. It's just a fun way to connect with the community in a festive way."

The market will take place every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 21.

Click here for more event details.