Keeping young professionals: Why those working in Green Bay say they're staying

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay was recently named the best place to live, according to U.S. News & World Report. Having a strong job market went into that ranking.

So, if you're happy with where you work, you'll likely want to stay.

"I think there's a lot of different jobs that would make me want to stay and different options that I could do to stay in Green Bay," Daniel Wagner of Green Bay said.

"My job offers a lot of opportunities for growth," Rachel Whitesitt of Ashwaubenon said. "I could definitely see myself staying here for a while."

"The market of where I'm going into, there's definitely a lot of opportunities, a lot of open doors," Jesus Flores of Green Bay said.

Those people we spoke with are age 31 or under.

According to World Population Review, the median age in Green Bay is a little more than 35.

"There's a lot for the young market out here in this area, there really is," Flores said. "It's just all about the opportunity you present for yourself."

Those looking for a place to network can join the Greater Green Bay Chamber's Current Young Professionals program, or CYP.

"We want to make sure young professionals have a safe place to come, hang out, and get to know other people, and have some fun along the way," CYP Chairperson Josh Kohnhorst said.

CYP is targeted for adults 21-40, but anybody is welcome.

CYP allows people to explore through networking and community service.

This past Saturday, CYP members worked with Habitat for Humanity to help build a house as part of the program's Current Week celebration.

"I think everyone wants to give back to their community," Kohnhorst said. "They want to be a part of something bigger."

The Chamber says its CYP program is one of the largest young professionals networks in Wisconsin.

According to the Chamber, the program has about 1,700 members, an annual economic impact of approximately $134,000,000.

But Greater Green Bay Chamber Director of Talent Retention Christine Gunderson said professionals of all ages matter.

"Every professional that we keep in our community has a local multiplier that drives our local economy," Gunderson said. "The more professionals that we keep in our community in general, the more that money stays in our community. We keep reinvesting in the different assets that we have here, and that only continues to drive more and more economic growth."

According to the Chamber, 70% of CYP members indicate that involvement in their program has made them feel more connected to the Greater Green Bay area.