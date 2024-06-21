Kaukauna police investigate multiple thefts from cars overnight

KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — Neighbors in Kaukauna say they're growing concerned following a number of thefts from cars this week.



A victim of theft said someone stole their wallet stolen Monday night.

Police released a notice to the area Friday about the jump in thefts.

Police are calling for the community's help by checking any personal security footage.

Neighbors say they heard of recent car thefts in nearby towns as well.

"This is the first time anything like this has happened, it's a really nice neighborhood," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

That man says someone stole his wallet from his car.

"I mean what else can I do? It's gone," he said. "It was garbage that day so I'm pretty sure they just hucked it in a dumpster."

He says he was home at the time.

"It was a super hot day on Monday and I work construction so I got home and was pretty much zonked out and my air conditioning was blasting in the driveway so I didn't hear anything," he said.

Police released a notice Friday about a string of thefts occurring overnight last Monday and Tuesday:

During the overnight hours of June 17th into the 18th, there were reports of several thefts from vehicles in the 700 blocks of West 7th and West 8th Streets. If you own personal security cameras and reside in the area between Kenneth Ave to Brill Road and West 6th Street to West 10th Street, please check your stored videos for any suspicious activity/persons during the overnight hours between June 17th-18th. You can contact Det. Kohl by calling 920-766-6333 or emailing mkohl@kaukauna.gov.



If you would prefer to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a possible cash reward, you can report any information you may have through the Quad Communities Crime Stoppers tip line by calling 920-788-9090." Kaukauna Police Department

Police say reports have come from the 700 blocks of W 7th and W 8th Streets. They also included a map, detailing the specific area of those reports.

"My wallet right now is an envelope, but yeah that's it. [I need a] new wallet, new cards, new I.D.," he said.

The notice of thefts surprising neighbors across town.

"When a couple of people told me about it, I'm like really, I didn't really know about it either," Jimmy Wilson, a Kaukauna resident, said.

Wilson says he's been living in Kaukauna for 13 years. He says someone tried getting into one of his friend's garage as well.

"Now it seems like it's recurring more and more often," Wilson said.

Now, neighbors say they are remaining vigilant and making sure to lock their cars.

"I talked to as many neighbors as I could and my neighbor behind me ended up calling the cops because he got something stolen a little more valuable than my wallet," the neighbor said.

Neighbors tell me they've also heard of similar thefts happening in nearby towns.

Police are encouraging people in the area to check any security footage they might have to help find suspects behind the thefts.