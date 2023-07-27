Jury determines Schabusiness was competent at time of the crime

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Taylor Schabusiness has been convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault, and mutilating a corpse. During the second phase of the trial, the jury found she was competent and was not suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time of her crime.

The verdict after a day of testimony means Schabusiness will be sent to prison instead of a secure mental health facility.

A sentencing was scheduled for September 26.

During phase two, the defense called Schabsiness's father, Arturo Coronado, to the stand.

Coronado, who is currently serving time himself, said Schabusiness' mother died when she was 11 and that Schabusiness was a normal kid. Coronado did mention Schabusiness was experiencing hallucinations when she was living with him as an adult.

When asked by the judge if he had concerns about her from a physical or mental standpoint, Cornando said, "always."

Psychologist Diane Lytton also took the stand for the defense who testified partly based on medical records from a psychiatric center that stated Schabusiness was dealing with mental health problems in 2021.

"The records indicate bipolar disorder, substance use, hallucinations," Lytton testified.

Lytton said when she was interviewing Schabusiness, she was told by Schabusiness that her husband got her involved with meth.

Schabusiness decided not to testify.

A prosecution witness, Dr. Matthew Seipel, testified he had concerns with Schabusiness' bipolar diagnosis. He said he didn't see any records of Schabusiness being involved in psychiatric treatments in February last year.

"For on to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and specifically within the diagnostic criteria for that condition, that the symptoms cannot occur exclusively in the course of substance intoxication," Lytton said. "There was no reliable, collateral source to corroborate those symptoms at that time."

Before the trial, Lytton argued Schabusiness was not competent for trial. But Seiple said twice, she was competent to proceed.