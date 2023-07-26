Schabusiness trial day two: grisly details during victim's autopsy revealed to jury

WARNING: This story contains graphic information that may not be suitable for readers.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The jury heard major developments in the second day of Taylor Schabusiness' trial on Tuesday.

A photo taken of Shad Thyrion's head during autopsy was shown.

"It is my medical opinion that the cause of death of Shad Thyrion is strangulation and the manner of death is homicide," Dane County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida said during testimony.

Schabusiness is facing three felony charges in connection to killing and dismembering Thyrion inside a Green Bay home last year.

Tranchida, a witness for the prosecution, said he found human remains in several places in the basement of the home.

Tranchida testified additional body parts were found in a crockpot box in a van.

According to the criminal complaint, Schabusiness and the victim were using drugs at her apartment before going to the home and having sex that involved strangulation.

"It is my medical opinion that the drugs did not have anything to do with the death of Mr. Thyrion," Tranchida said.

New body camera video the night Schabusiness was arrested was also displayed for the jury.

Garth Russell, the officer who arrested Schabusiness, said when he located her, he saw she had what appeared to be dried blood on her clothes and hands.

"Did you find her to be under the influence of drugs?," Schabusiness' attorney Christopher Froelich asked Russell.

"No," Russell said.

"Did you ask her if she was using drugs that night?," Froelich asked.

"I did not," Russell said.

A Green Bay Police detective testified that he found a meth pipe and other drugs in the basement.

Green Bay Police Lt. Tom Buchmann said Schabusiness had a warrant for her arrest.

"She appeared to be in shock or very surprised to see us," Buchmann said. "I equate to a deer in the headlights kind of look, or a child caught with their hand in the cookie jar."

Another officer testified saying Schabusiness had cuts on her hands and dried blood on her clothes.

Photos of Schabusiness' clothes were also shown to the jury.

A DNA analyst testified that both Schabusiness' and Thyrion's DNA was present on several evidence items.

Before the jury was seated for the day, video showed Schabusiness appeared to make a "finger gun" gesture towards the judge in court.

Twenty-five state witnesses have taken the stand so far.

