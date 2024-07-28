Jordan Love returns to training camp, draws thousands to Bellin Health Village

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It's a good time to be a Packers fan, it seems.



Fans swarmed Ray Nitschke Field hoping to get a glimspe of Jordan Love.

Love signed a 4-year, $220 million extension Friday evening.

The increased traffic drew attention to the Bellin Health Village just outside of the field.

The Packers were back at Ray Nitschke Field for training camp Saturday morning, and so were Packer faithfuls like superfan Christopher Handler.

If you don't know handler, you might know his art because it lines house fences next to Lambeau Field.

"I'm out here just to support the team and to support the fan I mean, look, they come from all over the state and the country and there's a lot of excitement about the team and the draft next year," Handler said.

Outside of training camp, there was the Bellin Health Village for those looking for a break from the football action.

Bellin Health said they put the village together to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

There were inflatables and prizes for kids, a Packers alumni meet-and-greet, and even the chance to win tickets to Packers Family Night, which is also presented by Bellin Health.

Kelly McBride Moore is the communications team leader for Bellin Health. However, for today, she's just here with her daughter to have fun and to take it all in.

"It's incredible," McBride Moore said. "As the official healthcare provider of the Green Bay Packers, we love this so much. This is the best week of the year for us!"

Also, as we reported last night, it seems the talk of the town is Jordan Love signing a 4-year, $220 million dollar extension to stay with the packers.

Who knows? Packers fans could be seeing even more of him at future training camps as the ramp up to the season begins.