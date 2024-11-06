'It's not too late,' City Clerk urges voters to polls

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Election officials say the polls have been busy today. As of 2 p.m., Brown County had processed nearly 2,000 absentee ballots at Brown County Central Count at Green Bay City Hall.

Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries held a news conference where she told reporters some ballot machines went down Tuesday and technicians were called to fix them.

Jeffries also says there have been a couple calls from voters concerned about the closeness of an election observer or poll worker at their polling place.

Jeffries says she addressed those concerns with the chief inspectors.

We won't have a clear idea about voter turnout until all the ballots have been counted after the polls close at 8 p.m.

"It's not too late to make a plan to vote today," Jeffries said when asked if she had a last minute message for voters. "Be sure that when you go to your polling location you have the proper documents. If you need to register you need proof of residency. If you're going to vote, obviously, you need to have proof of identity."

For proof of residency, you can use something like a utility bill or paycheck stub with your current address. Proof of identity can be something like your Wisconsin drivers license or a passport.