"It's my new favorite ride": Bay Beach thrill seekers treated to new attraction

There's a new ride for thrill seekers at Bay Beach amusement park. The new NebulaZ opened to the public Saturday morning, and its first passengers were impressed.

"It felt like you had butterflies in your stomach; it was amazing," Ethan Ditscheit said.

Ethan Ditscheit was on the very first spin of the NebulaZ. Ethan and other first-time riders were surprised by the speed of the ride …

"When you're at the top and then you went down, it felt super fast," Ditscheit said.

"I thought it was going to go slower," Stella Nelson said.

"When you're in person, on the ride; it's faster than you think, but outside, it's like, 'eh, not too bad,'" CJ Baker said.

… but they all had differing opinions on the best part of the ride.

"I liked [the going backwards] part the most," Nelson said.

"The best part was going up," Baker said. "It's like your stomach was going up to your throat. It was great."

"It was really fun how it felt like you were going to smash into the concrete," Kathleen Heyne said.

"And how we were like stuck up there for a while," Ella Heyne added.

Nebulaz cost about $800,000 to buy used. The City of Green Bay used American Rescue Plan Act money for the purchase. Bay Beach Manager Jason Arnoldi said it helps to replace rides that the park removed this year.

"We knew it'd be a great ride for this park," Arnoldi said. "It fits exactly the family theme that we have here. It's an exciting ride, but a ride that almost everyone in the family can go on."

The ride runs for about 90 seconds, with a minimum height requirement of 42 inches. Adrenaline junkies say it's a good addition to Bay Beach.

"It's my new favorite ride here," Eli Baker said.

The NebulaZ costs three tickets to ride — since each ticket costs 25 cents, that's just 75 cents per ride.