'It's inspiring to me,' Father-daughter duo open new businesses in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A local father-daughter entrepreneurial duo opens new businesses in Green Bay's downtown.



Agave Azul Floral Boutique, owned by Paola Gonzalez, opened in Green Bay’s Old Main Street District on Valentine’s Day, offering a blend of floral arrangements inspired by art, family values, and Mexican culture.



The boutique features products from local artisans, such as candles from Oaxaca, aiming to create a welcoming space for creatives in the community.



Gonzalez sources flowers from local farmers during peak seasons and has received support from her family, including her father, who owns a nearby food market and is set to open a new cafe next door.



The business, Meche's Churros & Cafe, will open next door to Paola's business in the next few weeks.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Valentine’s Day, a new flower shop, Agave Azul Floral Boutique, opened its doors in Green Bay's Old Main Street District, marking a vibrant addition to the area.

Owned by Paola Gonzalez, the boutique blends art, family values, and Mexican culture into its floral arrangements.

“I love drawing and painting, and anything with ceramic; art class was my favorite,” Gonzalez said, reflecting on her passion for creativity.

Gonzalez says her entrepreneurial journey unfolded unexpectedly.

“It just clicked when I saw the workshop area in the back. It felt right, and there was a little fire in me,” she said.

Located in The Kompound, Agave Azul is designed not only to beautify the community with flowers but also to serve as a gathering space for creatives.

She said the business is deeply rooted in her family heritage.

“It was important to me to bring some of that to the table in Green Bay,” she said, emphasizing the influence of her Mexican roots on her work.

Gonzalez also credits a strong support system from her family and friends.

“It means the world to me that my family believes in me and that I have that support system to count on,” she said.

Her father, who owns Mi Tierra Food Market just down the street, has played a significant role in her journey, she said.

He too is gearing up to launch a new venture, Meche's Churros and Cafe, next door to Gonzalez's shop.

“It’s inspiring to me, and he teaches me that there really aren’t limits. You put your mind into something, and you don’t lose focus of the goal and you just keep going — if you feel like that's where you're supposed to be going, that door was meant for you,” she said.

In addition to floral arrangements, Agave Azul offers products from family and friends, such as candles from Oaxaca and various goods from Jalisco.

“I want this to be a safe space for creatives,” Gonzalez said. “Having a spot where people see that whatever you bring to the table is moving and accepted by the community, is encouraging in itself.”

When it comes to sourcing flowers, Gonzalez supports local farmers during peak season, turning to a local wholesaler when flowers are out of season.

As for her father's new business, they anticipate opening within the next few weeks.