'It's a big decision': Denmark locals push village to allow public art murals

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Currently, public art murals are not allowed in the Village of Denmark, but a local group is looking to change that.



Village of Denmark president, Susan Selner, says the village worries that by legalizing murals, they open the door for offensive art.

Denmark Connects, a local community group, says murals will beautify the downtown and attract people to the area.

Members of Denmark Connects attended the Monday board meeting to push for changes to the laws surrounding murals.

“Everyone loves art," Molly Arneson, campaign coordinator for Denmark Connects, says.

Denmark Connects is a community group that hosts events and activities to encourage community engagement. The group was started with help from Green Bay Neighbor Works, which assists communities across Brown County.

On Monday, members of Denmark Connects came to the Village Board meeting to ask the board to change the laws around public murals in Denmark.

“You can’t even put art on a chain link fence without getting a permit," Arneson says.

Village President Susan Selner says the village doesn't allow murals because they don’t want to run into arguments around freedom of speech.

“The hardest part is art is subjective, so you can’t really control all of the things that can be done," she says. "We represent our community, so rather than take the chance of having something offensive be put up, we don’t allow murals at this time.”

Arneson says they would hope to create a public art board that could evaluate each mural submission.

“It can encompass everyone, gives everyone pride to be here and live in Denmark," she says.

Selner says they wouldn't be able to approach the issue on a case-by-case basis because of freedom of speech laws.

“We’re careful to make sure our citizens have their rights to free speech, but so that we also try and represent our community, so that it’s a welcoming place," she says.

Denmark Connects member, Mary Cuthill, says murals will attract visitors and new families to the village.

“I mean aesthetics are important," she says. "You don’t want to come into a falling apart town, you want it to be nice and alive and vibrant."

Beyond aesthetics, Denmark Connects members say they hope to make the mural a community activity where everyone can contribute.

“I’d like to see just Denmark be more fun," Andy DiMezza says. "And not just fun because it looks pretty, but fun because people can say 'I helped with that. Wow, I belong here, this is my hometown.'"

DiMezza says Denmark Connects has been fighting for more public art for over a year.

Last year they were able to get approval for a yarn-bombing event.

“Everyone loves it," Arneson says. "And everyone who wanted to had a chance to learn how to crochet.”

Arneson says they hope to work with the Village Board to find a solution.

“We see their stand point, but we’re hoping they work with us," she says.

Selner says the law change would first have to be approved by the plan commission, then, if approved, there would be a public hearing, then the change would come before the village board for a final vote.

The next time the plan commission could meet on the topic is December.

“We’re not against art, but we don’t want to have anyone offended by something that doesn’t represent our values and the community here," Selner says. “We’re talking about something that’s going to be up for years, so it’s a big decision.”