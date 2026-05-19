GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The weekend of May 13-17 had three live concerts, a marathon and a state dart tournament. With high expectations going into the weekend, Green Bay businesses say it lived up to the hype.

Oum Patel is the manager of My Place Hotel near Lambeau Field.

He says summer is usually slower for business

“Green Bay is a very seasonal place for revenue,” he says.

This past weekend was a different story. He says they had 80-90% occupancy on Wednesday and Thursday before the concert, and they were completely sold out on Friday and Saturday.

“It definitely met our expectations,” he says. "We expected it to be pretty big, since we know how big Luke Combs is, but yeah it was on par with our expectations.”

The craziness started Wednesday with the first day of the WAMO State Dart Tournament and the Shinedown concert.

Friday and Saturday, Luke Combs played Lambeau Field.

Sunday was the Epic Marathon and Running Festival.

Watch the broadcast video here:

"It was insane": big May weekend lives up to the hype

Last month, Discover Green Bay predicted the weekend would bring over $20 million for the area. They won’t have the final dollar amount until next week, but tell me they’re hoping it will meet expectations.

“It was pretty insane, we had pretty much every single person who could possibly work on,” Kaitlin Boettcher, manager at Stadium View Bar, says.

Boettcher, says they saw 30,000 customers over the course of two days.

“It was a huge impact for the whole community around us, every single business was crazy busy,” she says.

Also celebrating this weekend were college graduates- St. Norbert College, the University of Wisconsin Green Bay and Bellin College all had commencement ceremonies this weekend.

