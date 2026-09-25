GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A group of longtime friends and Packers fans are celebrating their 32nd annual reunion at the Packers Alumni Weekend game.

In 1994 a group of Waukesha High School seniors got together to celebrate graduation.

“Right away we realized it was special," Desirae Janowiak says.

What started as a last hurrah, continued each year until it became a tradition.

“Never, ever in our wildest dreams thought this would continue for 32 years," Lisa Boshinski says.

Through life changes, and many of them moving across country, they’ve made it a priority to meet each year in a new location.

“It’s the most important weekend of the year," Janowiak added.

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“It is Wisconsin that brought us together" friends celebrate 32nd reunion at Packers game

As Wisconsin-natives and lifetime Packers fans, they’ve dreamed of taking the tradition to Lambeau.

This year, they're making that dream a reality. Many of the women have never been to the stadium.

“Really, it is Wisconsin that brought us together, so it’s really important to us for to be here,"Boshinski says.

They're in Green Bay this year, but no matter the location, they're just happy to be together.

“We’re just soul sisters," Nicole Johnson says.

“It just fills me up, fills up my soul," Tricia Boerboon says. "I look forward to it every year.”