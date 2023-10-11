'Israel's existence is at stake', congregation receives updates on war in Israel

John Costa, a former member of Israel defense, updated the congregation at Congregation Cnessess Temple Tuesday evening on how Isralis are recovering after the deadly attack from Hamas over the weekend



In an address Tuesday, President Biden spoke about support towards Israel and mentioned the death toll is up to 1,000 Israelis and at least 14 Americans.



Graphic updates shared with the group reflected the war-torn area and a discussion among the congregates followed.

"Israel's existence is at stake if we don't stop it and that has a lot of meaning for Jews all over the world," Rabbi Emeritus Shania Bacharach said Tuesday evening.

Rabbi Bacharach attends Congregation Cnesses Temple in Green Bay. She, along with others, received updates about the war in Israel.

John Costa was born in the U.S. and served as a member of the Israel Defense Force until 1973.

"This is not just a simple territorial war. It is a clash of cultures and a religious war," Costa said.

At 2:45 P.M. Tuesday, President Joe Biden posted on X (formerly known at Twitter): "The United States and the State of Israel are inseparable partners, and I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people."

"I still have friends from the army. We still talk to each other on a regular basis we still email on a regular basis. We know what's going on in each other's lives. And so Israel is very alive for me," Costa said. "It's very much a part of my being. Getting the updates for them, they first went through shock, then they've gone through anger is just like any other emotional roller coaster."

Costa says although there is a lot of political differences in the country, there is unity in recovering and surviving.

Friends back in Israel told Costa about the tragedy around them, from innocent lives taken to the constant worry of a deadly attack.

"This is decades, if not hundreds of years of hatred, bubbling to the surface.," Costa said. "The atrocities being committed are unspeakable, and western civilization has not seen anything like this in 80 years."

Rabbi Bacharach is calling for community support.

"Take us to heart, take Israel to heart. We need to be together in this," Bacharach said.

Rabbi Bacharach says the most important thing is that people know what’s truly going on and how they can help.