Interfaith prayer service supports immigrants amid deportation concerns in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Over 100 people from different religious backgrounds gathered at St. James Park in Green Bay on Sunday for an interfaith prayer service supporting immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers amid growing national deportation efforts.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

The rain that suddenly came down over St. James Park did not stop the prayer service. Dozens of people gathered shoulder to shoulder to sing songs in solidarity and listen to stories of immigrants in the community.

"Right now there is a lot of fear in the community regarding ICE coming to town and a lot of negative and misleading conceptions about what immigrants and refugees are," James Smet of Migration Advocacy said.

Smet said many immigrants feel unsafe due to recent ramping up of deportation efforts at the federal level.

"To bring the community together, to show the immigrant, refugee and asylum community that they are welcome here and that they are wanted," Smet said.

People sang songs and shared readings from a variety of religions. Stories of immigrants living in Green Bay were shared, including one woman who traveled through the deserts of Mexico on foot.

"We hope it's always powerful... uncomfortable is where progress happens and that's what brings people conversation in the car on their way home," Amber Edwards said.

Edwards works for JOSHUA, an organization that brings together various faiths for social justice. Representatives from Jewish, Catholic and Muslim churches showed support at the event.

The JOSHUA organization is holding many events in September. Their next prayer vigil is at the Green Bay Correctional Institution on September 23.

