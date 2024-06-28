Independence Day safety: Police and Fire remind community of fireworks danger, boat rules

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Police and Green Bay Metro Fire remind the community of fireworks and boat safety tips.



Law enforcement officials spoke about what boaters should be mindful of during the 4th of July season.



Green Bay police do not advise people to use fireworks unless registered as a professional.



Green Bay Metro Fire responded to 15 fire calls that were caused by fireworks.

For many, 4th of July is a busy time for recreation, but also for Green Bay police and the fire department.

Ahead of the upcoming holiday, Green Bay Metro Fire and Green Bay Police are advising the community on fireworks and boating safety.

"Fireworks is a huge issue, not just in our area but nationwide," Shauna Walesh, Green Bay Metro Fire Public Informational Officer, said.

Walesh says the department responded to 15 fires last year during the 4th of July season.

Green bay police adds that firework usage should be left for the professionals.

"Fireworks are dangerous, they costs thousands of dollars in property damage every year and they really cause a disruption to the neighborhood," Kevin Warych, Green Bay police commander, said.

Police say people should be mindful of veterans suffering from PTSD and pets triggered by the sounds of fireworks.

Green Bay Fire says fireworks should be disposed of properly as well, making sure they don't accidentally spark or catch on fire.

Lieutenant Jordan Atlas spoke about boating safety.

"If we can educate people before they go on the water that's even better," Atlas said.

He said checking up on weather conditions and making sure your boat is registered properly should be a priority.

He also mentioned that boaters should also have proper safety equipment as well.

With the anticipated downtown fireworks show, Atlas said boaters will not be allowed to dock boats from 6 p.m. to the end of show, from the Dousman Street bridge and up north.

For additional boat safety tips, click here.