Independence Day: Fire Over the Fox returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Independence Day festivities in downtown Green Bay happened while many similar celebrations in other cities were canceled.



The fireworks are going off over the fox river here this Fourth of July. I'm Pari Apostolakos in downtown Green Bay. I've been here all afternoon and evening chatting with the folks who came here to celebrate.

Fire Over the Fox was in full swing starting at 3 p.m. Jennifer Cheney and Sandy Goudreau drove 100 miles from Niagara, Wisconsin.

They say there's nothing like this back home.

"It's not as big as this one," Cheney said.

"No, nothing like this one," Goudreau said. "I mean, last night's fireworks in Appleton, I've never seen fireworks like that before."

"And the water ski show is amazing," Cheney said.

Christie Jobs traveled from Port Washington, Wisconsin.

"I am looking forward to the food and the music," Jobs said.

"Definitely looking forward to the fireworks and all the food trucks. This guy's a little foodie, so he likes his food," Patrick Beyer said while pointing to the baby in his arms.

Mary Rhode of On Broadway, Inc. told me Thursday afternoon the fireworks show would go on as planned even in the rain.

"As far as the rest of the event goes, I mean it's more than just the fireworks," I said to Rhode. "There's the food trucks and all the musical entertainment. If it does start to rain, will those shows go on as well or will things start to pack up at any point?"

"Yeah I mean it's such a game time decision, all of it depends on the intensity of the rain certainly as well," Rhode said. "If it just sprinkles, I think all goes on as planned. Our stages are covered."

There are six stages for live entertainment and more than 15 food trucks at the celebration.

Rhode says last year tens of thousands of people came to Fire over the Fox. Live, in Green Bay, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.