Incoming storm to hamper Sunday air travel

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Airports around the country are preparing for one of the busiest weeks of spring break travel. But this weekend in Green Bay, the preparation has been geared mainly towards the incoming snow.

With heavy snowfall totals expected this weekend, Austin Straubel Airport is already preparing for travel delays.

These interruptions are coming at an inopportune time with the busy spring travel season this week.

Based on their conversations with the National Weather Service, the airport expects significant disruptions to normal travel, especially on Sunday.

"Flights will be impacted on Sunday. I recommend people go to their airline, contact their airline, and try to switch their flights if they're flying on Sunday," said Austin Straubel Airport Director Marty Piette.

"I can guarantee 100% there will be delays. There might be cancellations as well."

Some spring break travelers planning to fly out on Sunday came to the airport to change their plans.

"Originally we looked at the weather and we were looking at how it wasn't going to be the best and decided to come down here and ask them about what we should do with the flight and the weather and if there was any possible change," said Lilianna Herber, who will have a slightly shorter vacation with her friends because of their flight change.

"It's kind of odd that there's not a lot of people here but for sure we think we made the right decision in the end."

The airport says they will get another briefing from the National Weather Service on Saturday before the storm rolls in.