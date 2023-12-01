Inappropriate for minors? Book moved from teen to adult section in Brown County Library

A book titled "Let's Talk About It" was transferred from the teens section to the adult section at the Brown County Library in Green Bay.



I spoke with one woman who says she and others are concerned the book, and books alike, are too inappropriate for minors.



She told me a solution would be to restrict children from checking out teen books if they are underage. She also wants to start a book review committee.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A book titled "Let's Talk About It" by Matthew Nolan and Erika Meon was found in the teen section which had some people say it did not belong there.

While at the Green Bay Area Public School District board meeting on Monday, I ran into a woman who expressed her concerns about the book.

The book was eventually moved to the adults section but now she, along with others, demanding more about how books are evaluated.

"We just want it in the right places," Karen Stoehr, owner of the 9th Street Wellness Center, said.

"How is this all being put aside so we can protect the younger children from getting their hands on these books," Stoehr asked the board.

I originally thought she and others wanted the book banned. Today, I found out that's not the case.

"We're not down on anybody for what they believe," Stoehr said. "We're not trying to do that because then you have freedom of speech, freedom to write books and put it out there. That's their right."

Karen said her goal was to move the book from the Brown County Public Library's teen section to the adult section.

Karen said other people in the community agree that minors should not be exposed to the book, which features the following topics:



anatomy

sexual practices

gender

sexting

safe sex

body image

Now the goal is to create a committee featuring people of varied beliefs to evaluate books in libraries and schools.

"We want volunteers for our committee to help us with this," Stoehr said.

She said the committee would go through a similar voting process like other city committees.

The book is one of many that Karen believes should be moved to the adult section.

Although I was a the library, there was not a representative available to speak with me.

I also contacted Bellin Health to see if I could talk to someone about their thoughts on minors learning about sexual health, but I have not heard back from anyone yet.

As for Karen, she and others in the Wellness Center will be meeting with an employee at the school district to learn more about the book review process for all schools.