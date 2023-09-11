In love with Love: Fans enjoy new-look Packers at new watch party location

The downtown Hotel Northland structure will celebrate its 100th birthday next year, but Sunday it celebrated the first watch party at is underground Alley event space

A handful of fans enjoyed the Packers' dominant Week 1 victory over the rival Chicago Bears

The party's $20 entrance fee included bottomless brats, burgers, and sides, as well as entertainment (bowling, shuffleboard and pool) — but not alcohol

Video shows a couple changing their tune on Jordan Love between halftime and the end of the Packers' win

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With the Packers playing down in Chicago, some locals chose to watch the game outside of the comforts of their homes. Karl Winter takes us to one new downtown watch party and tells us how the emotions of the fans shifted throughout the game.

With football season starting back up and the Packers opening their season on the road, fans weren't sure what to expect. The ones I spoke with at this brand new watch party grew more optimistic as the game went on.

Tess Jolin was nervous early in the game, saying this at halftime:

"I still think Love has to prove himself, but I'm actually happy with how he is doing right now."

The Jolins took in the game at the Hotel Northland's "Alley."

Food and Beverage Director John Purvis says it was the first watch party at the century-old hotel's combined bowling and event space.

"It's just a way to bring the locals in to watch away games in a relaxed atmosphere," Purvis said.

Tess Jolin was hesitant to give up her Aaron Rodgers jersey when her husband Cody suggested it.

"If this continues, we will buy the jersey," Cody Jolin said.

"Well, I don't know about that," Tess said.

But after the Packers' 38-20 victory, the couple who held their wedding reception at Lambeau Field was more sold on Jordan Love.

"We're a little hesitant to give up our longtime MVP quarterback, but Love definitely performed, and it was a great game to watch," Cody Jolin said.

The crowd at The Alley was sparse…

"I was hoping for more people to share in the camaraderie," Tess Jolin said.

But there was food, drink, and a Green Bay victory over their oldest rivals.

"Now it's a nine-game winning streak," Cody said.

"We still own the Bears […] If we don't make the playoffs, I'll be OK, but I feel good," Tess added.

The Alley plans to continue its watch parties for Packers away games, including their Week 2 matchup against the Falcons.

