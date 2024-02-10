'I'm going to save people's lives": STEM showcase inspiring next generation

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Students of all ages put their scientific innovations on display at the first annual Einstein Project Community STEM Showcase.



Video shows the first annual Einstein Project's Community STEM Showcase at UW-Green Bay.



The event featured scientific innovations from elementary and college students. James Wheling and Kylie Herlache were two 4th-grade scientists presenting at the event.



Registration will open in October and the event staff says they plan to host the event again next February.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

From college to elementary students, the next generation of scientists are making a statement here at the community stem showcase.

"An adult has up to 10,000 taste buds and 80% of taste is in your nose," 4th grader James Wheling said, "It feels amazing, it feels like I'm actually a real scientist and I'm learning a lot."

He was joined by many other young scientists at UW-Green Bay, for the Einstein Project's Community STEM Showcase. Here students of all ages are learning about scientific innovation and are already on a path to achieving their biggest dreams.

Wheling told me the ultimate goal of his.

"I know when I grow up, I'm probably going to be a heart doctor," Wheling said, "I'm going to save people's lives."

Wheling's project is centered around the way our sense of smell impacts our sense of taste. He used Skittles to go in-depth about the science behind taste buds.

Across from him was another 4th grader, Kylie Herlache.

The video shows Herlache showing me her newest invention.

Her project revolves around her passion for art. It's a creative invention that makes drawing with different colors at the same time more convenient.

"In conclusion, I found that the more evenly distributed you had the weight, it stood up longer and made a better design," Herlache said.

She said she could see more people getting their hands on her creation.

"I could have this be a real thing that people can buy so then if they're lazy they can just make art with this," Herlache said.

Chad Janowski, Executive Director of The Einstein Project, said the event is a dream come true.

"To see those different ages all coming together in one space just to share their love for science and innovation," Janowski said.

The event also sparked Wheling's interest in attending UW-Green Bay.

"I really, really, really want to grow up to be at this school," Wheling said.

This is the event's first year but they plan to make it annual. Staff says registration will open again in October.