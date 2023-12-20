"If you are feeling sick, stay home," one doctor's recommendations ahead of peak flu season

A De Pere man shares the symptoms he had recently

A Green Bay physician is sharing her recommendations to stay healthy during the holidays

Video explains when peak flu activity is expected to hit this season

"There's so many unknowns with being sick," De Pere resident Jonathan Jayson said.

Jayson said he experienced some flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

"It was Saturday night, Jayson said. "I had chills really bad, and it turned into a fever."

A Bellin Health-Green Bay doctor said she's seen an increase in symptoms like this in her own patients lately.

"Ever since right around Thanksgiving I would say we've been seeing an uptick in all respiratory illnesses," Dr. Rachael VandenLangenberg said.

"I COVID tested myself, there wasn't any COVID," Jayson said.

Luckily for Jayson, his symptoms cleared up within 24 hours.

But, VandenLangenberg said she has seen an uptick in COVID cases, and there has been an increase in hospitalizations.

"Younger, healthy people or people who have been vaccinated aren't getting sick enough to require hospitalization," she said.

As far as how to avoid getting sick yourself, she said you may already know what to do.

"So it's a lot of the basics, the stuff we learned in kindergarten," VandenLangenberg said. "So, wash your hands, if you're going to cough or sneeze, cough or sneeze into your sleeve. If you are feeling sick, stay home ... But I would say typically our peak for flu activity tends to be like after Christmas up until like February."

She also recommends staying up to date on flu and COVID vaccines, and the new RSV vaccine is available for young children and people 60 years old and older.

VandenLangenberg said flu vaccines typically take about 2 weeks to become fully effective.